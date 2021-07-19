Highlights: Mumbai businessman Raj Kundra arrested for producing porn films
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 11:20 PM
Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, arrested for producing porn cinema
Mumbai-based businessman Kundra was arrested for producing pornographic cinema and Mumbai Police said that they believe that Kundra was a 'key conspirator' in the operation.
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 10:06 PM
Delhi Cabinet to implement One Nation One Ration Card scheme
Delhi Cabinet has decided to implement the One Nation One Ration Card scheme. Ration will be distributed free of cost to the PDS cardholders for July, reported ANI.
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 08:36 PM
Maharashtra records 6,017 fresh Covid-19 cases; Mumbai's daily tally at 403
Maharashtra recorded 6,017 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the state-wide tally to 6,220,207. 66 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 127,097.
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 07:12 PM
Karnataka reports 1,291 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths
Karnataka recorded 1,291 cases of coronavirus on Monday, the active caseload in the state now stands at 27,527. 40 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin.
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 06:38 PM
IMD issues red alert for 4 districts of Himachal Pradesh
IMD has issued a red alert in four districts of Himachal Pradesh - Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur. The agency cautioned that the upcoming 24 hours are very important as rainfall will continue to increase in the state for the next 2 days, reported ANI.
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 05:45 PM
'Can't stop tourists from entering the state', says Himachal Pradesh CM
Himachal Pradesh CM, Jairam Thakur, told news agency ANI that tourists cannot be stopped from entering as the tourism industry has been hit badly by the pandemic. "You can't stop tourists from entering the state. Tourism industry has been the worst affected (in aftermath of COVID), hence it's not right to stop these activities. What can be done and is being done is regulation at crowded places," he said.
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 05:08 PM
Delhi records 36 new Covid-19 cases, 58 recoveries and 3 deaths
Delhi reports 36 new Covid-19 cases, the active case tally now stands at 567. 58 recoveries and 3 deaths have also been recorded in the past 24 hours
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 04:41 PM
Uttarakhand government puts all 13 districts on alert following heavy rain forecast
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 03:41 PM
Lok Sabha also adjourned till 11am tomorrow
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 02:37 PM
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to be deputy leader of House in Rajya Sabha
Union minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to be Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, replacing Piyush Goyal, who has been elevated as the leader of the House.reported PTI.
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 02:35 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3pm
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 01:41 PM
Assam issues new Covid-19 directive effective from 5am on July 20
The Assam state government has issued a "revised and consolidated" directive for rural and urban areas across the state until further orders, reports ANI.
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 11:09 AM
'Amarinder should have congratulated Sidhu': Punjab Congress MLA
Congress leaders have said that party president Sonia Gandhi's decision to name Navjot Sidhu as the chief of party's Punjab unit is a thoughtful one. They also claimed that no one is upset with the decision and everything will be all right. Read More
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 10:31 AM
PM Modi speaks as monsoon session begins in Parliament
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 10:09 AM
Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 09:18 AM
India's Covid-19 tally falls 38, 164; daily toll above 450
The coronavirus tally on Monday increased by 38, 164 cases, taking the total caseload to reach 31,144,229. The death toll was increased to 414,108 after 499 fresh fatalities.
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 08:34 AM
Vehicles partially submerged in water due to heavy rainfall in Gurugram
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 07:58 AM
Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander who deserted the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police about four years ago was among the two terrorists killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said. Two local terrorists were killed in Srinagar two days ago in a similar operation. Read More
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 07:48 AM
Vehicular movement in Delhi affected as heavy rains continue
Vehicular movement in Delhi was affected after heavy rains lashed some parts of the national capital.
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 07:24 AM
Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from today; 29 bills on agenda
The monsoon session of Parliament will begin from Monday as the government has readied a big legislative agenda with the opposition looking to corner the Centre over a number of issues, including alleged mismanagement of Covid-19 pandemic and farmers' agitation. Read More
-
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 07:03 AM
Britain lifts pandemic restrictions even as experts warn of surge
The British government on Monday lifted pandemic restrictions on daily life in England, scrapping all social distancing in a step slammed by scientists and opposition parties as a dangerous leap into the unknown.