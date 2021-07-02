Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: J&J says its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes Delta variant
Breaking news: J&J says its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes Delta variant

  Breaking News Updates July 2, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 06:02 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.


Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 02 Jul 2021 06:02 AM

    J&J says its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes Delta variant

    Johnson & Johnson said that its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes the Delta variant. It has generated strong, persistent activity against the variant, and other highly prevalent variants. The shot neutralized the delta variant within 29 days of a first dose, and protection matured and improved over time, according to the company.

Topics
breaking news
