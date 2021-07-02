Breaking news: J&J says its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes Delta variant
- Breaking News Updates July 2, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 02 Jul 2021 06:02 AM
J&J says its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes Delta variant
Johnson & Johnson said that its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes the Delta variant. It has generated strong, persistent activity against the variant, and other highly prevalent variants. The shot neutralized the delta variant within 29 days of a first dose, and protection matured and improved over time, according to the company.