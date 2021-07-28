Home / India News / Breaking news: Mamata Banerjee to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today
Breaking news: Mamata Banerjee to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today

  Breaking News Updates July 28, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 28, 2021 06:13 AM IST

  • JUL 28, 2021 06:13 AM IST

    World Nature Conservation Day

    World Nature Conservation Day is observed annually on July 28 to acknowledge that a healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and healthy society.

  • JUL 28, 2021 06:03 AM IST

    World Hepatitis Day 2021

    World Hepatitis Day (WHD) is celebrated every year on July 28 in order to spread awareness about viral hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that can cause severe liver disease and hepatocellular cancer.

  • JUL 28, 2021 05:56 AM IST

    Two killed, 31 injured in explosion at industrial park in Germany

    Two people were killed, 31 injured and several were missing after an explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany, said media reports.

  • JUL 28, 2021 05:35 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today

    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

  • JUL 28, 2021 05:20 AM IST

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet PM Modi, S Jaishankar and NSA

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also hold talks with External affairs minister S Jaishankar and meet National security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

  • JUL 28, 2021 05:09 AM IST

    Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as Karnataka's 23rd chief minister today

    Basavaraj Bommai will take oath as Karnataka's 23rd chief minister today.

Hepatitis is a group of infectious diseases known by its various variants, like A, B, C, D, and E.Hepatitis is a group of infectious diseases known by its various variants, like A, B, C, D, and E.(HT File Photo)
india news

World Hepatitis Day 2021: Know history, significance and theme

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 06:02 AM IST
  • World Hepatitis Day 2021: In 2021, the theme is 'Hepatitis Can't Wait', conveying the urgency of efforts needed to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe on Tuesday for a three-day visit.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rajnath Singh to address SCO conclave, focus on regional security challenges

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Rajnath Singh's Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe is also attending the SCO conclave in Dushanbe, but no bilateral meeting has yet been scheduled between the two leaders. Singh and Wei last held bilateral talks in Moscow on September 4, 2020.
The meeting is expected to take place at 4:30pm at Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath, according to news agency ANI.(Hindustan Times)
india news

Mamata Banerjee to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Mamata Banerjee arrived on a five-day visit to Delhi on Monday. She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday.
Antony Blinken will also hold talks with External affairs minister S Jaishankar and meet National security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.(HT File Photo)
india news

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet PM Modi, S Jaishankar and NSA

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 05:33 AM IST
  • This is Blinken's first visit to India after assuming office as the US Secretary of State.
Story Saved
