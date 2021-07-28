Breaking news: Mamata Banerjee to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today
JUL 28, 2021 06:13 AM IST
World Nature Conservation Day
World Nature Conservation Day is observed annually on July 28 to acknowledge that a healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and healthy society.
JUL 28, 2021 06:03 AM IST
World Hepatitis Day 2021
World Hepatitis Day (WHD) is celebrated every year on July 28 in order to spread awareness about viral hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that can cause severe liver disease and hepatocellular cancer.
JUL 28, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Two killed, 31 injured in explosion at industrial park in Germany
Two people were killed, 31 injured and several were missing after an explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany, said media reports.
JUL 28, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.
JUL 28, 2021 05:20 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet PM Modi, S Jaishankar and NSA
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also hold talks with External affairs minister S Jaishankar and meet National security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.
JUL 28, 2021 05:09 AM IST
Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as Karnataka's 23rd chief minister today
Basavaraj Bommai will take oath as Karnataka's 23rd chief minister today.
World Hepatitis Day 2021: Know history, significance and theme
- World Hepatitis Day 2021: In 2021, the theme is 'Hepatitis Can't Wait', conveying the urgency of efforts needed to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.
Rajnath Singh to address SCO conclave, focus on regional security challenges
- Mamata Banerjee arrived on a five-day visit to Delhi on Monday. She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday.
- This is Blinken's first visit to India after assuming office as the US Secretary of State.