Breaking News: Delimitation Commission to arrive on four-day visit to J&K today
Live

Breaking News: Delimitation Commission to arrive on four-day visit to J&K today

  Breaking News Updates July 6, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:42 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 06 Jul 2021 07:42 AM

    Germany lifts ban on travellers from delta variant hit India, other countries

    Germany lifted a ban on travellers from India, the UK and three other countries, where the delta variant of coronavirus has been found in the samples of Covid-19 patients. Read More

  • Tue, 06 Jul 2021 05:22 AM

    Delimitation Commission to arrive on four-day visit to J&K

    The Delimitation Commission led by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai will arrive in J&K on a four-day visit to interact with political leaders and civil society groups, among others, to gather first-hand inputs to carve out new constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

