Breaking News: PDP says it won’t meet Jammu-Kashmir delimitation panel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers on Wednesday since he assumed the charge for a second term, in what is tipped to be a "major shake-up" of the government as he looks to make it more representative with an eye on political and governance challenges.

Meanwhile, Germany is lifting a ban on most travellers from five countries hit by 'Delta' variant of Covid-19, including India.

