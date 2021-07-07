Breaking News: PDP says it won’t meet Jammu-Kashmir delimitation panel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers on Wednesday since he assumed the charge for a second term, in what is tipped to be a "major shake-up" of the government as he looks to make it more representative with an eye on political and governance challenges.
Meanwhile, Germany is lifting a ban on most travellers from five countries hit by 'Delta' variant of Covid-19, including India.
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 05:57 AM
Cabinet expansion buzz as key leaders arrive in Capital
The elevation of union Minister for social Justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot to a gubernatorial position on Tuesday lent credence to the speculation that an expansion of the union council of ministers is on the cards.
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 05:20 AM
PDP says it won’t meet Jammu-Kashmir delimitation panel
The Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declined to meet the Delimitation Commission on Tuesday, even as leaders of other mainstream political parties in Kashmir met the members of the Centre’s panel hours after they arrived in Srinagar for a four-day tour.