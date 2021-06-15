Breaking news updates: 1 killed, 5 hurt after plane crashes at Texas airport
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 06:40 AM
Research being done globally over need of booster dose against Covid-19: AIIMS doctor
Research is taking place in India, US and several other countries to see if booster dose will be needed for maintaining longer efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, a senior doctor of the AIIMS has said.
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 06:34 AM
1 killed, 5 hurt after small plane crashes at Texas airport
One person was killed and five others injured when a small airplane crashed early Monday at a municipal airport in Texas, authorities said.
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 06:25 AM
China reports 20 new coronavirus cases on June 14
China reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 14, compared with 23 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 06:11 AM
Georgia cashier killed in spat over coronavirus masks
A grocery store cashier has been killed in a shooting and three others wounded following an argument over wearing face masks at an Atlanta-area supermarket.
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 05:34 AM
Uttarakhand opens Char Dham yatra for three districts
Uttarakhand on Tuesday opened the Char Dham yatra for pilgrims from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts of the state. These are the districts where the four Himalayan shrines are located.
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 05:18 AM
Light to moderate rains to lash parts of Haryana today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall for isolated places in Haryana on Tuesday morning.