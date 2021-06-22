Breaking news: Rahul Gandhi releases report on ‘mismanagement’ of Covid-19, says aim not to ‘point fingers’ at govt
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 11:16 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released a white paper on the mismanagement of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and said the aim of this report is not to point fingers at the government.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 10:40 AM
Minimum temperature in Delhi rises
Residents of the national capital woke up to a warm morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is like to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 09:49 AM
Sensex surges 326 points to record high of 52,901; Nifty opens at 15,847
Sensex surges 326.27 pts to lifetime intra-day record of 52,900.73 in opening session; Nifty rallies 100.30 pts to 15,846.80.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 09:49 AM
India's daily Covid-19 tally falls to 42,640; active cases go below 700,000
India on Tuesday recorded 42,640 cases and 1,167 deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the caseload and death toll to 29,977,861 and 389,302 respectively, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8am. Read more
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 08:53 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference today at 11am where he will release a white paper on Covid-19.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 08:42 AM
Petrol and diesel rates hiked after one-day pause
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday hiked fuel prices across the country, a day after keeping the rates unchanged. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25-28 paise per litre at 6am on the day. Read more
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 08:14 AM
Delta plus variant of coronavirus spreading in India, 3 states report cases
As India continues to fight the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, it is also struggling to control the increasing spread of the Delta variant, which has further mutated as Delta plus. Read more
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 07:42 AM
Madhya Pradesh administers over 1.67 million Covid vaccines in last 24 hrs
As the central began a mega vaccination drive from Monday, where doses are being administered to people above 18 years free of cost, Madhya Pradesh administered a record total of 1,673,858 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, news agency ANI reported. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that Madhya Pradesh had topped all other states in terms of Covid-19 vaccination.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 07:03 AM
Himachal Pradesh aims to vaccinate entire state population with first dose by July 25: CM Thakur
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur said the state government will vaccinate 100 per cent of the population with the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, adding there is no shortage of doses. "There is no shortage of vaccines, about 5 lakh doses available at present. By June 25, we are aiming to have 100 per cent population vaccinated with the first dose in tribal areas like Lahaul-Spiti, and other areas," Thakur said while speaking to reporters.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 07:02 AM
Amarinder vs Sidhu battle reaches Delhi: Punjab CM to meet Congress panel today
The Congress party has stepped up its efforts to end the feud between Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and party MLA Navjot Sidhu. Read more
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 05:56 AM
Ready for talks ‘anytime’ with North Korea, says Biden envoy
The United States special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim said the US was ready for talks “anywhere, anytime” with North Korea. “We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime, without preconditions,” Kim said.