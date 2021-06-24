Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news updates: WHO raises concerns over Sputnik V manufacturing plant
Breaking news updates: WHO raises concerns over Sputnik V manufacturing plant

  • Breaking News Updates June 24, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 05:11 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 05:11 AM

    Indigenous group in Canada announces discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves

    A Canadian indigenous group announced on Wednesday the "horrific and shocking discovery" of hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school, just weeks after the discovery of other children's remains shook the country.

  • Thu, 24 Jun 2021 05:02 AM

    WHO raises concerns over Sputnik V manufacturing plant

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns over a manufacturing plant responsible for filling the vials with the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

