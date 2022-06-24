Breaking news: 1 injured in cross-firing with police in Ghaziabad
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 07:17 AM
Agnipath scheme: Agniveer registration for Air Force starts today
The registration for the first batch of Agniveers- the recruits of the new military Agnipath scheme- for the Indian Air Force (IAF) begins Friday and the online examination will be held exactly a month later (July 24).
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 06:59 AM
Afghanistan earthquake: India sends technical team to Kabul to coordinate delivery of humanitarian assistance
The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has said that a technical team has been sent to Kabul to coordinate delivery of humanitarian assistance after a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed 1,000 people.
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 05:43 AM
Ghaziabad: 1 injured in cross-firing with police
A person got injured during a cross-firing with the police in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night.
"During regular checking by Loni Police, Ghaziabad, a suspected vehicle tried to drive away when police tried to stop them. After police chased the vehicle, a person namely Ravi fired at police and got injured during cross-firing," Loni CO Rajneesh Kumar Upadhiyai told reporters, news agency ANI reported.