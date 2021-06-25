Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking News: 1 killed, several injured as Delhi bus loses control
Breaking News: 1 killed, several injured as Delhi bus loses control

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 05:49 AM IST

  • Fri, 25 Jun 2021 05:48 AM

    Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Kabul

    Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude strikes 43 km North of Kabul, Afghanistan today at 04:34:44 IST, syas National Center for Seismology.

  • Fri, 25 Jun 2021 05:30 AM

    1 killed, several injured as Delhi bus loses control

    One person was killed and four others were injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) cluster bus rammed into a traffic police booth near Sarai Rohilla in Delhi. Read More

