Breaking news: Never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons, says Russia
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 05:46 AM
Two dead, several wounded in shooting at nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo
Two people were killed and several others severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday.
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 05:44 AM
Never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons: Russia
Amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that her country never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons.
"The statements made one day before the Conference of the [TPNW] States Parties in the context of the Ukrainian conflict regarding 'mutual threats to use nuclear weapons,' as well as individual statements from the rostrum of the conference about Russia's alleged 'nuclear blackmail' cannot but arouse bewilderment. We emphasize again: no 'nuclear threats' have ever been and are not heard from Russia," Zakharova said in a statement.