Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: Never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons, says Russia
Live

Breaking news: Never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons, says Russia

Breaking news highlights, June 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jun 25, 2022 05:46 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 25 Jun 2022 05:46 AM

    Two dead, several wounded in shooting at nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo

    Two people were killed and several others severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday.

  • Sat, 25 Jun 2022 05:44 AM

    Never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons: Russia

    Amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that her country never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons. 

    "The statements made one day before the Conference of the [TPNW] States Parties in the context of the Ukrainian conflict regarding 'mutual threats to use nuclear weapons,' as well as individual statements from the rostrum of the conference about Russia's alleged 'nuclear blackmail' cannot but arouse bewilderment. We emphasize again: no 'nuclear threats' have ever been and are not heard from Russia," Zakharova said in a statement. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.