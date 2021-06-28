Breaking news updates: Brazil records 33,704 new Covid-19 cases
- Breaking News Updates June 28, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 06:10 AM
Mainland China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 21 new cases of Covid-19 on June 27, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 05:40 AM
US hits Iran-backed Militias with airstrikes, Pentagon says
US forces conducted airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia groups blamed for drone attacks on US personnel and facilities in Iraq, according to the Defense Department.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 05:18 AM
Brazil records 33,704 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 18.42mn
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,704 to 18,420,598 within the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.