Breaking news updates: Brazil records 33,704 new Covid-19 cases
Breaking news updates: Brazil records 33,704 new Covid-19 cases

  Breaking News Updates June 28, 2021
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 06:10 AM IST

  • Mon, 28 Jun 2021 06:10 AM

    Mainland China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

    Mainland China reported 21 new cases of Covid-19 on June 27, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

  • Mon, 28 Jun 2021 05:40 AM

    US hits Iran-backed Militias with airstrikes, Pentagon says

    US forces conducted airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia groups blamed for drone attacks on US personnel and facilities in Iraq, according to the Defense Department.

  • Mon, 28 Jun 2021 05:18 AM

    Brazil records 33,704 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 18.42mn

    The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,704 to 18,420,598 within the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

Topics
breaking news india news
