Breaking news: World Bank approves USD 800mn loans to Pakistan
Live

Breaking news: World Bank approves USD 800mn loans to Pakistan

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:23 AM IST

  • Wed, 30 Jun 2021 05:23 AM

    Top North Korean officials sacked after Covid-19 'grave incident': KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replaced several senior officials after a "grave incident" in the country's efforts to defend itself against the coronavirus, state media reported Wednesday.

  • Wed, 30 Jun 2021 05:17 AM

    Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported

    The unprecedented Northwest US heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.

  • Wed, 30 Jun 2021 05:04 AM

    World Bank approves USD 800mn loans to Pakistan

    The World Bank on Tuesday approved USD 800 million in financing for two programs in Pakistan--the Pakistan Program for Affordable and Clean Energy and the Second Securing Human Investments to Foster Transformation.

Topics
breaking news india news
IND USA
