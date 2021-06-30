Breaking news: World Bank approves USD 800mn loans to Pakistan
- Breaking News Updates June 30, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 30 Jun 2021 05:23 AM
Top North Korean officials sacked after Covid-19 'grave incident': KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replaced several senior officials after a "grave incident" in the country's efforts to defend itself against the coronavirus, state media reported Wednesday.
-
Wed, 30 Jun 2021 05:17 AM
Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported
The unprecedented Northwest US heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.
-
Wed, 30 Jun 2021 05:04 AM
World Bank approves USD 800mn loans to Pakistan
The World Bank on Tuesday approved USD 800 million in financing for two programs in Pakistan--the Pakistan Program for Affordable and Clean Energy and the Second Securing Human Investments to Foster Transformation.