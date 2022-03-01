Breaking news: United States to expel 12 Russian diplomats for espionage

Live
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Tue, 01 Mar 2022 06:30 AM
United States to expel 12 Russian diplomats for espionage
The United States has announced that it will expel 12 members of the Russian Mission at the United Nations. The Joe Biden administration accused these members of being “intelligence operatives” engaged in espionage.
