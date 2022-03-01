Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Breaking news: United States to expel 12 Russian diplomats for espionage
United States to expel 12 Russian diplomats for espionage

Updated on Mar 01, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Tue, 01 Mar 2022 06:30 AM

    United States to expel 12 Russian diplomats for espionage 

    The United States has announced that it will expel 12 members of the Russian Mission at the United Nations. The Joe Biden administration accused these members of being “intelligence operatives” engaged in espionage.

