Breaking news: South Korea to end Covid-19 curbs despite record spike in cases
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 06:57 AM
Taliban suspends operations of insurance companies in Afghanistan
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has suspended operations of insurance companies in the war-torn country until further notice, a report by Khaama Press said.
According to an official letter sent to insurance companies, the Taliban said that the spirit of insurance is under discussion in the Science Academy of Afghanistan to decide whether (insurance) is against Islamic practices or not.
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 06:18 AM
Srinagar: 15 arrested for pelting stones at security forces post-encounter
Fifteen people have been arrested for pelting stones at security forcesafter an encounter in Srinagar in which three militants were killed.
"A large unruly mob assembled from adjacent areas of Shankerpora Wanabal carrying 'lathies' and stones in their hands and pelted stones on the deployed staff. In order to disperse the mob smoke shells had to be used," the Srinagar Police said in a statement on Thursday.
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 06:03 AM
South Korea will end all restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 despite a record spike in daily infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), South Korea leads the world in newly reported cases in the last seven days.