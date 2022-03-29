Breaking news: 7 inmates lodged at child correction home in Indore escape
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 29 Mar 2022 05:47 AM
Indore: 7 inmates lodged at child correction home escape
As many as seven inmates who were lodged at a child correction home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for serious crimes like rape, murder, and attempt to murder, escaped.
"They beat up the guard and snatched away keys and his mobile phone. They were here for heinous crimes, including 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder). FIR lodged," Superintendent RK Dwivedi told news agency ANI.