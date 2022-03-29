Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: 7 inmates lodged at child correction home in Indore escape
Breaking news: 7 inmates lodged at child correction home in Indore escape

Breaking news updates March 29, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 29 Mar 2022 05:47 AM

    Indore: 7 inmates lodged at child correction home escape

    As many as seven inmates who were lodged at a child correction home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for serious crimes like rape, murder, and attempt to murder, escaped. 

    "They beat up the guard and snatched away keys and his mobile phone. They were here for heinous crimes, including 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder). FIR lodged," Superintendent RK Dwivedi told news agency ANI.

