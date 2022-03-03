Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: PM Modi to address post-budget webinar today

Updated on Mar 03, 2022 05:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Thu, 03 Mar 2022 05:31 AM

    PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World' today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address the post budget seminar on 'Make in India for the World'. 

    "The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs," the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. 

