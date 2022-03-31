Home / India News / BREAKING: India sees 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours
BREAKING: India sees 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours

  Breaking news updates March 31, 2022:
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 31, 2022 09:29 AM IST

    Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss fuel price hike

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the fuel price hike. Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress is holding nationwide protests against fuel and LPG price hike.

  • Mar 31, 2022 08:56 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi to join other Congress MPs at Vijay Chowk demonstration against fuel price hike

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today join his party MPs in their demonstration at Vijay Chowk against the fuel price hike. The fuel prices have been increased nine times in the last 10 days, taking the overall increase to 6.40.

  • Mar 31, 2022 08:38 AM IST

    India sees 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours

    India reported  1,225 new Covid cases and 28 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active infections dropped to 14,307.

  • Mar 31, 2022 08:32 AM IST

    Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla passes away

    Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla passed away at a Jaipur hospital following prolonged illness, reported news agency ANI citing his son Vijay Bainsla.

  • Mar 31, 2022 08:15 AM IST

    Las Vegas to host F1 race in 2023, third in the United States

    The Formula 1 Grand Prix will return to Las Vegas next year for the first time since 1982 and will become the third grand prix in the US on 2023 F1 calendar, alongside Miami and Austin.

    "This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US," said Stefano Domenicali, the president of Formula 1.

  • Mar 31, 2022 08:06 AM IST

    Bengaluru court orders police to register case against Yediyurappa in land denotification corruption case

    A special court at Bengaluru has ordered to register a 'special criminal case' against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa regarding alleged corruption in a land denotification issue, reported news agency ANI.

india news

30% of jail staff posts vacant, govt tells parliament

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said jails in almost all states and Union territories except Lakshadweep are understaffed
Published on Mar 31, 2022 08:59 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali
india news

Morning brief: Rajya Sabha polls today with focus on 5 states

  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.
The Rajya Sabha polls come about three weeks after the results for the assembly elections for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab were announced.(ANI)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 08:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Rahul Gandhi to lead fuel hike protest in Delhi today 

Fuel price hike: Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have been attacking the government over the surge in prices of petrol and diesel. 
Rahul Gandhi has been critcising the government over the fuel price hike. &nbsp;(File photo)&nbsp;(ANI)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 08:55 AM IST
Written by Swati Bhasin
india news

Rajya Sabha polls today; focus on 5 states as Punjab AAP picks elected unopposed

Rajya Sabha polls: Days after a landslide win in Punjab, the AAP picked five nominees from Punjab who were elected unopposed
Rajya Sabha polls come days after the assembly election results for five states were announced. &nbsp;(ANI)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 08:28 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to retiring members today

Five ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and six Congress members will be among the 19 members to retire in April
Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.(ANI)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 08:24 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali
india news

UK diplomat speaks in Hindi at Queen’s birthday party: 'Aajkal Ukraine mein…'

  The British high commissioner to India said that the last year was quite difficult due to the coronavirus disease but he's happy that everyone was present at the event this year.
British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis.
Published on Mar 31, 2022 08:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

  Breaking news updates March 31, 2022:
india news

'Only have victim card': Gambhir mocks Kejriwal after life threat accusation

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday led a protest outside Kejriwal's residence in Delhi in reaction to his latest remarks on The Kashmir Files. Tejasvi said protests will continue until Kejriwal apologises for his remarks. 
Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said playing victim card is now the only option for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.&nbsp;
Published on Mar 31, 2022 07:17 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Petrol, diesel costlier by 6.40 with 9th hike in 10 days

  Petrol and diesel price today, March 31, 2022: The fuel prices continued to soar as the state-owned oil companies increased the rates for the ninth time in the last 10 days.
The fuel prices once again went up on Thursday with diesel reaching <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93.07 per litre in Delhi and the price of petrol was at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>101.81 per litre. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 06:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Man 'hacks' IndiGo website to find lost luggage, airline says ‘at no point…’

  IndiGo said the passenger selected 'flight info' and 'flight cancellation' instead of mishandled baggage as his query option on IVR which took time connecting to the customer care team.
IndiGo said in a statement that its IT processes are “completely robust and, at no point was the IndiGo website compromised.”(Reuters)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Reducing dependency on Russia focus of Truss visit

Liz Truss will arrive in India on Thursday, and is expected to meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar, defence minister Rajnath Singh and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her day-long visit.
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss (Reuters/File Photo)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 05:07 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
india news

Yoga guru Ramdev is asked about fuel price hikes. He gives people some advice

Yoga guru Ramdev said people should work harder to deal with inflation. I also work 18 hours, he said
‘If, being a Sanyasi, I can work for 18 hours, then other people can also work more to raise their income and fight inflation,’ Yoga guru Ramdev said. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 07:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

‘Someone needs to look into it’: Delhi HC on concern over sharing citizen data

The Delhi high court is hearing appeals by WhatsApp and Facebook challenging a single-judge order which refused to halt the CCI probe into the instant messaging platform’s new privacy policy.
Senior lawyer Harish Salve, appearing for WhatsApp, said the messaging platform “does not look at messages” and only has “external information” such as phone number and volume of trade.
Published on Mar 31, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

DMK’s Delhi office a symbol of party’s national role: Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said that the DMK office’s inaugural event will write the history of southern India from Delhi. (PTI)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

Kerala’s new liquor policy: IT parks to get pubs, more outlets to be opened

The government said pubs in the information technology parks were allowed under the excise policy for 2022-23 after requests from the industry and employees’ organisations
Liquor, where the government has monopoly, and lottery tickets are two major revenue earners for Kerala. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu
