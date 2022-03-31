BREAKING: India sees 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours
Mar 31, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss fuel price hike
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the fuel price hike. Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress is holding nationwide protests against fuel and LPG price hike.
Mar 31, 2022 08:56 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi to join other Congress MPs at Vijay Chowk demonstration against fuel price hike
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today join his party MPs in their demonstration at Vijay Chowk against the fuel price hike. The fuel prices have been increased nine times in the last 10 days, taking the overall increase to ₹6.40.
Mar 31, 2022 08:38 AM IST
India sees 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours
India reported 1,225 new Covid cases and 28 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active infections dropped to 14,307.
Mar 31, 2022 08:32 AM IST
Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla passes away
Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla passed away at a Jaipur hospital following prolonged illness, reported news agency ANI citing his son Vijay Bainsla.
Mar 31, 2022 08:15 AM IST
Las Vegas to host F1 race in 2023, third in the United States
The Formula 1 Grand Prix will return to Las Vegas next year for the first time since 1982 and will become the third grand prix in the US on 2023 F1 calendar, alongside Miami and Austin.
"This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US," said Stefano Domenicali, the president of Formula 1.
Mar 31, 2022 08:06 AM IST
Bengaluru court orders police to register case against Yediyurappa in land denotification corruption case
A special court at Bengaluru has ordered to register a 'special criminal case' against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa regarding alleged corruption in a land denotification issue, reported news agency ANI.
