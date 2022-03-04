Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia, says report
Live

Breaking: Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia, says report

Breaking news updates March 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 05:40 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 04 Mar 2022 05:39 AM

    Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia: Report

    On Friday, Facebook and multiple media sites including Meduza, Deutsche Welle, were partially down as authorities crack down on critical voices as fighting escalates in Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.