BREAKING: Pakistan continues to remain on FATF's grey list
Live

BREAKING: Pakistan continues to remain on FATF's grey list

Updated on Mar 05, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:59 AM

    China's military budget to increase by 7.1% in 2022

    China's military budget, the second largest in the world after the United States, is set to increase by 7.1% in 2022, Beijing announced on Saturday as per news agency AFP.

    Some 1.45 trillion yuan ($230 billion) has been set aside for national defence, a government budget report said, as part of a rise in spending for departments to "ensure that they are able to perform their duties".

  • Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:10 AM

    Pakistan continues to remain on FATF's grey list

    The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has once again retained Pakistan on the increased monitoring list, also known as the "grey list" and called the country to work on "complex money laundering investigations and prosecutions." 

    This decision was made after the conclusion of the four-day FATF Plenary from March 1-4, reports ANI.

