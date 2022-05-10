BREAKING: Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president
- Breaking news updates May 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 10 May 2022 07:47 AM
Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president
Yoon Suk-yeol took oath as South Korean President at a time of high tensions on the Korean peninsula, with an increasingly belligerent Pyongyang conducting a record 15 weapons tests since January.
-
Tue, 10 May 2022 07:42 AM
India's crude oil imports rise in March on demand recovery
India's crude imports rose about 4.2% in March to 19.03 million tonnes from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, as consumption picked up in the world's third-largest oil importer after Covid-19 curbs were eased., reported Reuters.
-
Tue, 10 May 2022 06:59 AM
Asani moved at 12kmph in west-northwest direction in last six hours
Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani moved with a speed of 12kmph in west-northwest direction during the last six hours and is about 590 southwest of Puri and about 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur, Odisha, according to Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, as quoted by ANI.
-
Tue, 10 May 2022 06:19 AM
Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for $195 mn at auction
Iconic Andy Warhol's portrait of American actress Marilyn Monroe has been sold for $195 million at an auction, reported AFP.