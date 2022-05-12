BREAKING: North Korea confirms first case of Covid-19
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 06:48 AM
PM Modi to address Utkarsh Samaroh today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh, in Gujarat's Bharuch on Thursday.
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 06:09 AM
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to 'overcome' Covid-19 outbreak: state media
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to overcome the outbreak, declares a "maximum emergency" quarantine control system.
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 05:39 AM
North Korea confirms first case of Covid-19
North Korea confirms first case of Covid-19, says state media, reported AFP.
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 05:36 AM
PM Modi to attend global Covid-19 summit hosted by US president Joe Biden today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second global virtual summit on Covid-19 on Thursday being hosted by US president Joe Biden.