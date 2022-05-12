Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: North Korea confirms first case of Covid-19
BREAKING: North Korea confirms first case of Covid-19

Breaking news updates May 12, 2022:
Updated on May 12, 2022 06:48 AM IST
  • Thu, 12 May 2022 06:48 AM

    PM Modi to address Utkarsh Samaroh today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh, in Gujarat's Bharuch on Thursday.

  • Thu, 12 May 2022 06:09 AM

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to 'overcome' Covid-19 outbreak: state media

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to overcome the outbreak, declares a "maximum emergency" quarantine control system.

  • Thu, 12 May 2022 05:39 AM

    North Korea confirms first case of Covid-19

    North Korea confirms first case of Covid-19, says state media, reported AFP.

  • Thu, 12 May 2022 05:36 AM

    PM Modi to attend global Covid-19 summit hosted by US president Joe Biden today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second global virtual summit on Covid-19 on Thursday being hosted by US president Joe Biden.

