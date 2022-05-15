Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: ‘Twitter legal team complained I violated their NDA’, says Elon Musk
Live

BREAKING: ‘Twitter legal team complained I violated their NDA’, says Elon Musk

Updated on May 15, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 15 May 2022 06:33 AM

    IGL price hike in Delhi: CNG to cost 71.61/kg, piped cooking gas 45.86

    Prices of CNG in the national capital on Thursday were hiked by 2.50 per kg and that of piped cooking gas by 4.25 per unit to record levels on the back of surge in raw material cost. Read more

  • Sun, 15 May 2022 05:43 AM

    Former test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in auto accident

    Former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds has died after a single-vehicle auto accident near Townsville in northeast Australia.

  • Sun, 15 May 2022 05:42 AM

    10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket in New York

    A gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, killing 10 people.

