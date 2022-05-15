BREAKING: ‘Twitter legal team complained I violated their NDA’, says Elon Musk
Sun, 15 May 2022 06:33 AM
IGL price hike in Delhi: CNG to cost ₹71.61/kg, piped cooking gas ₹45.86
Prices of CNG in the national capital on Thursday were hiked by ₹2.50 per kg and that of piped cooking gas by ₹4.25 per unit to record levels on the back of surge in raw material cost. Read more
Sun, 15 May 2022 05:43 AM
Former test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in auto accident
Former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds has died after a single-vehicle auto accident near Townsville in northeast Australia.
Sun, 15 May 2022 05:42 AM
10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket in New York
A gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, killing 10 people.