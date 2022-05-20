Breaking news: US accuses Russia of using food as weapon in Ukraine
Fri, 20 May 2022 06:07 AM
PM Modi to address BJP national office bearers' meeting today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday address the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national office bearers, news agency ANI reported.
Fri, 20 May 2022 05:47 AM
United States accuses Russia of using food as weapon in Ukraine
The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine by holding "hostage" supplies for not just the war-torn country, but also millions around the world.
"The Russian government seems to think that using food as a weapon will help accomplish what its invasion has not - to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people," Blinken said on Thursday while addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).