Breaking news: US accuses Russia of using food as weapon in Ukraine

Updated on May 20, 2022 06:07 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

  • Fri, 20 May 2022 06:07 AM

    PM Modi to address BJP national office bearers' meeting today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday address the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national office bearers, news agency ANI reported. 

  • Fri, 20 May 2022 05:47 AM

    United States accuses Russia of using food as weapon in Ukraine

    The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine by holding "hostage" supplies for not just the war-torn country, but also millions around the world.

    "The Russian government seems to think that using food as a weapon will help accomplish what its invasion has not - to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people," Blinken said on Thursday while addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). 

