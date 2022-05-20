Light rainfall in parts of Delhi bring slight relief from searing heat
- The weather office had predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning.
Parts of Delhi receive light rain on Friday, bringing some relief from the scorching heat over the past few days. Stormy weather was also reported from some areas of Noida.
The weather office had predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning.
Citizens of the national capital had woken up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling two notches above normal at 28.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
-
Deal with post-sacrilege police firing cases sternly, Punjab CM urged
Amritsar North Aam Aadmi Party MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh on Friday urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to deal with the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents with a strong hand as the accused are trying hard to get acquitted. In a letter to Mann, Kunwar Vijay laid emphasis on defending petitions pending in the high court and proceeding with the trial in the Faridkot sessions court.
-
Navjot Sidhu surrenders in Patiala court; judge starts process to send him to jail
After a last-ditch effort to get some time to surrender didn't work, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday surrendered before the court of Patiala's chief judicial magistrate. Sidhu started at 3.50pm from home and reached the court complex with a group of supporters. Sidhu is expected to be lodged at the Patiala central jail that has been prepping for the new inmate. Sidhu's archrival Bikram Singh Majithia is also lodged in the Patiala Jail.
-
Gyanesh Bharti appointed commissioner of unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi
The Centre on Friday appointed 1998 batch IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti as the new commissioner of unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the ministry of home affairs said. The Centre has appointed 1992 batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the special officer in the unified MCD.
-
Global Village Idiot: 1,001 secrets to an engaged work life!
I meet many people during a typical day. Of late, I seem to be meeting quite a few people in India who are giving up jobs to start ventures. Because? Well, because work is work. Practice at all levels, all the time. What is otherwise called “being in the zone”. Do you know why? Because the average human being doesn't find their own work exciting. And this is true even for work you lovvvvvve doing.
-
Jharkhand: Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal's ED custody extended by 5 days
A local court on Friday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal by five more days, news agency ANI reported. Pooja Singhal was arrested by the probe agency on May 12 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of Jharkhand. The agency had reportedly recovered ₹17 crore from the residence of Suman Kumar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics