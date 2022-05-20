Home / Cities / Delhi News / Light rainfall in parts of Delhi bring slight relief from searing heat
Light rainfall in parts of Delhi bring slight relief from searing heat

  • The weather office had predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning.
Light rain in parts of Delhi on Friday. (ANI Twitter)
Light rain in parts of Delhi on Friday. (ANI Twitter)
Published on May 20, 2022 05:24 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Parts of Delhi receive light rain on Friday, bringing some relief from the scorching heat over the past few days. Stormy weather was also reported from some areas of Noida.

The weather office had predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning.

Citizens of the national capital had woken up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling two notches above normal at 28.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

delhi rain heatwave
delhi rain heatwave
