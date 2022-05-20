Few feared trapped in J&K's Ramban as under-construction tunnel collapses

A part of an under-construction tunnel at Khoni Nallah on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night during an audit, injuring four people and trapping several others, officials said. The collapsed portion is about 30 to 40 metres inside the tunnel.

A joint rescue operation was launched immediately by police and the Army after a small portion of the front side of the tunnel collapsed.

Three workers have been rescued and eight are still trapped under the debris, according to officials.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma were at the spot supervising the rescue operation.

#WATCH | Rescue operation underway at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night; 6 to 7 feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/3LmZF0ctrm — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Officials said that several machines and vehicles parked on the front side of the tunnel suffered damage.

Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel, reported PTI quoting officials.

"An under-construction road tunnel at Makgerkot near Ramsu in Ramban district enroute Kashmir collapsed. A portion of tunnel just 30 to 40 metres inside it collapsed around 11pm on Thursday," said a police officer.

(with PTI inputs)

