Breaking news: PM Modi arrives in UK's Glasgow for COP26 Summit
Mon, 01 Nov 2021 06:23 AM
Australia eases intl. border restrictions for first time during Covid pandemic
Australia eased its international border restrictions on Monday for the first time during the pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at Sydney's airport. Read more
Mon, 01 Nov 2021 06:08 AM
PM Modi arrives in UK's Glasgow for COP26 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in United Kingdom's Glasgow on Sunday, where he is scheduled to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties or COP26 and hold bilateral talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) meet. Read more