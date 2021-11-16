Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: Need ‘guardrails’ to prevent any US-China conflict, Biden tells Xi
Live

Breaking: Need ‘guardrails’ to prevent any US-China conflict, Biden tells Xi

Breaking news Updates November 16, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 16 Nov 2021 06:34 AM

    Need ‘guardrails’ to prevent any US-China conflict, Biden tells Xi

    During the virtual summit, United States President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that both countries need guardrails to prevent any conflict. 

  • Tue, 16 Nov 2021 06:30 AM

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to chair review meeting on liquor prohibition today

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will on Tuesday chair a review meeting on liquor prohibition in the state, which will be held after at least 40 people have died in the state after consuming hooch in recent days, the latest death being reported from Muzaffarpur. Read more

  • Tue, 16 Nov 2021 06:22 AM

    US Prez Joe Biden opens virtual summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping 

    United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday opened a virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office. According to a report by the New York Times, a senior administration official, on the condition of anonymity, said that Biden might address issues of disagreement, including China's human rights abuses, USA's commitment to defending Taiwan, China's support of its state-based industries and its policies regarding cyber-technologies. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.