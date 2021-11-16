Breaking: Need ‘guardrails’ to prevent any US-China conflict, Biden tells Xi
Tue, 16 Nov 2021 06:34 AM
Need ‘guardrails’ to prevent any US-China conflict, Biden tells Xi
During the virtual summit, United States President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that both countries need guardrails to prevent any conflict.
Tue, 16 Nov 2021 06:30 AM
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to chair review meeting on liquor prohibition today
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will on Tuesday chair a review meeting on liquor prohibition in the state, which will be held after at least 40 people have died in the state after consuming hooch in recent days, the latest death being reported from Muzaffarpur. Read more
Tue, 16 Nov 2021 06:22 AM
US Prez Joe Biden opens virtual summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday opened a virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office. According to a report by the New York Times, a senior administration official, on the condition of anonymity, said that Biden might address issues of disagreement, including China's human rights abuses, USA's commitment to defending Taiwan, China's support of its state-based industries and its policies regarding cyber-technologies.