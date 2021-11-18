Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: Ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, says Russia

Breaking news Updates November 18, 2021:
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 18 Nov 2021 06:14 AM

    ED summons Mehbooba Mufti’s brother for questioning in money laundering case today

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother on Thursday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. Read more

  • Thu, 18 Nov 2021 06:04 AM

    Ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, says Russia

    Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that Moscow is ready to deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including food and medicine in the coming days, news agency Sputnik reported. 

    "The top priority at the moment is providing Afghanistan with urgent humanitarian assistance," Vassily Nebenzia said during a meeting on Wednesday. 

