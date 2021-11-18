Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert issued for Chennai, adjoining districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chennai and adjoining districts that are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday due to the formation of a low pressure around the coast.

Chennai, which was battered by heavy downpour last week, was slowly recovering from its impact and another wet spell is likely to affect relief and rescue work.

"Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall as the low-pressure around the coast on Thursday. Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall," Dr S Balachandran, the deputy director-general of IMD Chennai, told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Dr Balanchandran said that heavy rainfall is also expected in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur and other districts of Tamil Nadu.

The weather bureau has also advised fishermen to not venture into the sea from Thursday onwards.

A total of 14 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in the state. The state government has been continuing with rescue and relief operations in all affected regions in Tamil Nadu.

Last week, chief minister MK Stalin had distributed flood relief to affected people in several areas of Chennai and also inaugurated special medical camps in the Nehru Mandapam area.

Among key relief measures, the state government has announced a ₹300-crore fund to repair infrastructural damage caused by incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu.

The government announced a compensation of ₹20,000 per hectare for damaged crops, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.