Breaking News: Delhi AQI presently at 332, still in 'very poor' category

Updated on Nov 19, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Fri, 19 Nov 2021 06:34 AM

    Delhi AQI presently at 332, still in 'very poor' category

    The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is presently at 332 (overall) and still in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India, even after several emergency measures announced by the Central and state governments.

  • Fri, 19 Nov 2021 06:03 AM

    US House steers toward passage of $1.75 trillion social bill

    The US House of Representatives pushed toward a Thursday vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, reported Reuters.

