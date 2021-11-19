Breaking News: Delhi AQI presently at 332, still in 'very poor' category
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 06:34 AM
Delhi AQI presently at 332, still in 'very poor' category
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is presently at 332 (overall) and still in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India, even after several emergency measures announced by the Central and state governments.
Fri, 19 Nov 2021 06:03 AM
US House steers toward passage of $1.75 trillion social bill
The US House of Representatives pushed toward a Thursday vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, reported Reuters.