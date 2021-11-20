Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking News: Delhi's AQI at 355, in 'very poor' category, says SAFAR-India
Live

Breaking News: Delhi's AQI at 355, in 'very poor' category, says SAFAR-India

  • Breaking news Updates November 20, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Nov 20, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 20 Nov 2021 06:28 AM

    Pilgrimage to Sabarimala suspended today due to heavy rains

    Following heavy rains in Kerala, the pilgrimage to Sabarimala hill temple in Pathnamthitta district was suspended on Saturday. The district administration said that the river Pambha is swollen and dam would be opened later in the day. Devotees who had booked for pilgrimage today would be given another slot, the Travancore Dewasom Board said.

  • Sat, 20 Nov 2021 06:22 AM

    Delhi's overall AQI at 355, in ‘very poor’ category says SAFAR-India

    Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 355 and in the 'very poor' category, reports ANI citing SAFAR-India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news latest news
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.