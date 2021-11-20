Breaking News: Delhi's AQI at 355, in 'very poor' category, says SAFAR-India
Sat, 20 Nov 2021 06:28 AM
Pilgrimage to Sabarimala suspended today due to heavy rains
Following heavy rains in Kerala, the pilgrimage to Sabarimala hill temple in Pathnamthitta district was suspended on Saturday. The district administration said that the river Pambha is swollen and dam would be opened later in the day. Devotees who had booked for pilgrimage today would be given another slot, the Travancore Dewasom Board said.
Sat, 20 Nov 2021 06:22 AM
Delhi's overall AQI at 355, in ‘very poor’ category says SAFAR-India
Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 355 and in the 'very poor' category, reports ANI citing SAFAR-India.