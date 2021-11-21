Breaking news: Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 21 Nov 2021 07:16 AM
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category
-
Sun, 21 Nov 2021 06:23 AM
Indian Navy to commission INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai today
The Indian Navy will on Sunday commission the INS Visakhapatnam, which is the first ship of Project 15B, at the naval dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest at the ceremony. Read more
-
Sun, 21 Nov 2021 06:19 AM
Ahead of winter session of Parliament, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi from November 22 -25
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will embark on a three-day visit to the national capital from Monday, days ahead of the winter session of Parliament. Previously, Banerjee visited Delhi in July this year.