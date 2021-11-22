Breaking news: Fresh protests against Covid restrictions break out in Europe
-
Mon, 22 Nov 2021 06:21 AM
Kejriwal to begin 2-day visit to Punjab, will make big announcements in Moga
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday begin his two-day visit to Punjab, where assembly elections are due next year. Read more
-
Mon, 22 Nov 2021 06:14 AM
Fresh protests against Covid-19 restrictions break out in Europe
A fresh wave of protests broke out in many European cities and in some French overseas territories on Sunday against the Covid-19 restrictions which have been reintroduced to ward off the spread of the virus.
There were fresh demonstrations in Austria, where the government is imposing a new lockdown and vaccine mandate. In Belgium, violence was reported during a protest in the capital city of Brussels which was attended by 35,000 people. On the other hand, protests continued in several Dutch cities for a third consecutive day.