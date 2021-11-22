Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: Fresh protests against Covid restrictions break out in Europe
Breaking news: Fresh protests against Covid restrictions break out in Europe

Updated on Nov 22, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Mon, 22 Nov 2021 06:21 AM

    Kejriwal to begin 2-day visit to Punjab, will make big announcements in Moga

    Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday begin his two-day visit to Punjab, where assembly elections are due next year. Read more

  • Mon, 22 Nov 2021 06:14 AM

    Fresh protests against Covid-19 restrictions break out in Europe

    A fresh wave of protests broke out in many European cities and in some French overseas territories on Sunday against the Covid-19 restrictions which have been reintroduced to ward off the spread of the virus. 

    There were fresh demonstrations in Austria, where the government is imposing a new lockdown and vaccine mandate. In Belgium, violence was reported during a protest in the capital city of Brussels which was attended by 35,000 people. On the other hand, protests continued in several Dutch cities for a third consecutive day. 

     

