Home / India News / Breaking: Banking system in Afghanistan on brink of collapse, says UN report
Live

Breaking: Banking system in Afghanistan on brink of collapse, says UN report

Updated on Nov 23, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Tue, 23 Nov 2021 06:23 AM

    Chandrababu Naidu to begin 2-day tour to flood-hit areas in Andhra from today

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu will on Tuesday begin his two-day tour of flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh, a day after he held a party meeting regarding the flood situation in the state. Read more

  • Tue, 23 Nov 2021 06:20 AM

    American citizens told not to travel to Germany, Denmark in view of Covid-19 crisis

    The State Department on Monday urged American citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark in view of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation in Europe. The department issued Level 4 travel advisories -- the highest level -- for both countries.

  • Tue, 23 Nov 2021 05:42 AM

    Banking system in Afghanistan on brink of collapse: UN report

    A news report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has said that the banking and financial system in Afghanistan is on the verge of collapse following the Taliban's takeover. 

    "The bank-run problem must be resolved quickly to improve Afghanistan's limited production capacity and prevent the banking system from collapsing," the UNDP report said. 

