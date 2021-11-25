Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: France likely to announce Covid-19 boosters for all adults
Live

Breaking news: France likely to announce Covid-19 boosters for all adults

Breaking news updates November 25 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 25 Nov 2021 06:01 AM

    France likely to announce Covid-19 boosters for adults today

    French health minister Olivier Veran, at a press conference on Thursday, is expected to announce that Covid-19 booster shots will be made available to all adults, local media has reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.