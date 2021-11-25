Breaking news: France likely to announce Covid-19 boosters for all adults
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 06:01 AM
France likely to announce Covid-19 boosters for adults today
French health minister Olivier Veran, at a press conference on Thursday, is expected to announce that Covid-19 booster shots will be made available to all adults, local media has reported.