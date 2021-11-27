Breaking News: US imposes travel ban on African countries over Omicron outbreak
- Breaking News Updates November 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 05:34 AM
Puducherry receives light showers; heavy rainfall likely today
Puducherry received light showers last night.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the union territory, along with Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area between November 25 and 29.
Puducherry has already declared a holiday in all schools and colleges for two days in the region for the same reason.
-
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 05:26 AM
US imposes travel ban on 8 African nations over Omicron outbreak
The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries from Monday onwards, due to the rise of a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday.
The travel restrictions, however, do not apply on flights carrying US citizens and lawful US permanent residents.