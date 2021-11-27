Air pollution: CNG, e-vehicles allowed to enter Delhi from today. Details here

Transport vehicles running on CNG and powered by electricity will be allowed to enter Delhi form Saturday, when the lifting of ban announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes into effect. The petrol and diesel-run transportation vehicles, however, will continue to remain banned. The Arvind Kejriwal government had earlier announced a ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services till December 3 in order to improve the worsening air quality in the capital city.

The AAP government had announced the rule, among other directions, following the orders from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

However, the rule does not apply to the entry of private vehicles and trucks transporting essential goods, the Delhi government clarified.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government reimposed the ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court's order. Meanwhile, it decided to resume physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and reopen government offices from November 29 after a two-week ban.

Delhi woke up to a shallow fog and hazy conditions this morning. The air quality index stood at 386 in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), India.

The capital's air quality has remained 'very poor' to 'severe' on most of the days in November so far. However, Delhi's AQI is expected to improve from November 29 due to high wind speed.