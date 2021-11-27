Congress leader Mukesh Goel joins AAP in presence of Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia

Senior Congress leader Mukesh Goel joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday. Goel is a legislator from the Adarsh Nagar constituency in Delhi.

Delhi Congress leader Mukesh Goel joins Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. pic.twitter.com/7OOiNHaZrZ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Earlier, AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said during a last visit to poll-bound Punjab that 25 Congress MLAs and two MPs were in touch with his party.

"Ahead of elections, every MLAs from all the parties switch sides. Party-hopping is common everywhere. If there is competition over MLAs switching sides and joining rival parties, then I can assure there are a minimum of 25 MLAs and two MPs from the Congress party who are in touch with AAP. But we don't want their 'kachra'," he had said during a press conference.