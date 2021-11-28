Breaking news: World's tallest railway bridge pier set to come up in Manipur
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 05:47 AM
Himachal Pradesh CM announces new pay scale for state govt employees
“New pay scales for the state govt employees will be effective from January 1, 2016. The pay of January 2022 will be payable in February 2022 as per revised pay scales,” announced Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
“All the pensioners and family pensioners will be given revised pension and other pensionary benefits with effect from January 1, 2016,” he added.
Sun, 28 Nov 2021 05:31 AM
At 141 metres, world's tallest railway bridge pier coming up in Manipur
The Indian Railways is constructing the world's tallest bridge pier in Manipur which is a part of 111km long Jiribam-Imphal railway project.
The ambitious project will connect the capital of Manipur with the broad gauge network of the country. The bridge, which is being built at a pier height of 141 metres, will surpass the existing record of 139 meter of Mala - Rijeka viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.