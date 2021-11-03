Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: WHO likely to discuss emergency use of Covaxin today

Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:38 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

  • Wed, 03 Nov 2021 06:36 AM

    WHO likely to discuss emergency use of Covaxin today

    A World Health Organization technical committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday for a closely watched decision on giving an emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin.

