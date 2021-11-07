Breaking news: At AQI 436, Delhi's overall air quality continues to be ‘severe’
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 07 Nov 2021 06:46 AM
Over 3500 new Covid-19 cases in Mexico
Mexico records 3574 new Covid-19 cases and 261 related deaths. Total infections rise to 3,825,404 including toll of 289,674.
-
Sun, 07 Nov 2021 06:18 AM
Delhi's overall air quality remains ‘severe’
Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain 'severe' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 436: System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)