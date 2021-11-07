Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: At AQI 436, Delhi's overall air quality continues to be 'severe'
Breaking news: At AQI 436, Delhi's overall air quality continues to be ‘severe’

Breaking News Updates November 7, 2021:
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 06:46 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Sun, 07 Nov 2021 06:46 AM

    Over 3500 new Covid-19 cases in Mexico

    Mexico records 3574 new Covid-19 cases and 261 related deaths. Total infections rise to 3,825,404 including toll of 289,674.

  • Sun, 07 Nov 2021 06:18 AM

    Delhi's overall air quality remains ‘severe’

    Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain 'severe' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 436: System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)

