Breaking news: Delhi's air quality ‘improves’ to ‘very poor’ category
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 09 Nov 2021 07:42 AM
Delhi's air quality ‘improves’ to ‘very poor’
Delhi's air quality improves to 'very poor' from 'severe' with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 372: System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)
-
Tue, 09 Nov 2021 07:12 AM
Karnataka issues guidelines for travellers from Maharashtra
According to the state government, those coming to Karnataka for two days or less should be free from fever, cough cold, throat pain, fever, difficulty in breathing etc. On arrival, they will undergo mandatory for fever, and should have Covid-19 vaccination certificate for both the doses.
-
Tue, 09 Nov 2021 06:45 AM
US-Mexico border reopens after Covid-19 shutdown
US-Mexico border opens for non-essential travel, reopening for the first time in 20 months after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.