Breaking news: Delhi's air quality 'improves' to 'very poor' category

Breaking News Updates November 9, 2021:
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 07:42 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Tue, 09 Nov 2021 07:42 AM

    Delhi's air quality ‘improves’ to ‘very poor’

    Delhi's air quality improves to 'very poor' from 'severe' with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 372: System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

  • Tue, 09 Nov 2021 07:12 AM

    Karnataka issues guidelines for travellers from Maharashtra

    According to the state government, those coming to Karnataka for two days or less should be free from fever, cough cold, throat pain, fever, difficulty in breathing etc. On arrival, they will undergo mandatory for fever, and should have Covid-19 vaccination certificate for both the doses.

  • Tue, 09 Nov 2021 06:45 AM

    US-Mexico border reopens after Covid-19 shutdown

    US-Mexico border opens for non-essential travel, reopening for the first time in 20 months after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

