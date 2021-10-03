Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Breaking news: Counting of votes for Bengal bypolls to begin today
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking news: Counting of votes for Bengal bypolls to begin today

Breaking News Updates October 03, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Updated on Oct 03, 2021 05:53 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

 Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Oct 2021 05:53 AM

    Light to moderate rainfall in 3 districts of Bengal today

    The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, has projected light to moderate rainfall for Alipurduar, Malda and Birbhum districts for Sunday.

  • Sun, 03 Oct 2021 05:34 AM

    World Habitat Day 2021

    World Habitat Day is observed on the first Monday of October every year. This year, it is being observed on October 4 across the world.

  • Sun, 03 Oct 2021 05:06 AM

    Counting of votes for Bengal bypolls to begin today

    The counting of votes for the West Bengal bypolls will begin in Kolkata at 8am on Sunday amid heavy security deployment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.