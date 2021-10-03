Delhi Police arrest 4 sharpshooters of slain gangster Jitender Gogi’s gang

The Delhi Police have arrested four sharpshooters of slain gangster Jitender Gogi’s gang, who allegedly arrived in Delhi to kill the leader of their rival gang Tillu Tajpuriya, officials privy of the matter told news agency PTI on Sunday. Both Gogi and Tillu gangs have been at war with each other for many years

Three of the accused- Anuj alias Mohit (23), Sagar Rana (24) and Sumit (26) are residents of Haryana’s Jhajjar district while the fourth sharpshooter Harsh alias Mithun (22), is a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, officials added.

Sunday’s arrests come days after Jitendra Gogi, who was one of the most wanted gangsters in Delhi, was shot dead inside the Rohini court on September 24 by two assailants who were dressed as lawyers. The assailants, who were killed in retaliatory fire by the police, were given orders by Tajpuriya- who was the mastermind behind Gogi’s murder.

On Wednesday, Tajpuriya was interrogated by police in the Mandoli jail. A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that he was actively in touch with gunmen and other accomplices for over a week before the shootout on September 24.

Given the recent gang-related violence in Delhi, the police said that a team of the special cell was formed at the behest of commissioner Rakesh Asthana to trace gangsters and criminals as part of an inter-state operation. Another senior police officer told PTI on Sunday that through surveillance, it was learnt on Friday that the sharpshooters were supposed to go to Prahaladpur and Khera village to murder members of their rival gangs.

The police team spotted their SUV and blocked their way, the official said, adding, the accused opened fire at the police as they were surrounded. “Two other members of the Gogi gang, who were in another car, managed to escape, leaving behind the vehicle,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, meanwhile, said that nine sophisticated semi-automatic pistols along with 123 live cartridges among other items were recovered from the Gogi gang sharpshooters. They also had plans to kill Tillu Tajpuriya when he was being produced in court or being taken to a hospital for medical examination.

“After the murder of gangster Gogi, the accused had also (received) directions to kill active gang members of Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gangs, including Monu Bajitpuriya, Vishal Maan and Naresh Tajpuriya, who were on their hit list since they were associated with Tillu gang,” Yadav further told PTI.