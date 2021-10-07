Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: At least 15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
Breaking news: At least 15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 06:22 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 06:22 AM

    8 women officers among first-timers posted as SHOs by Delhi Police

    Eight women officers among 44 first-timers posted as SHOs. A total of 55 people have been named as SHOs in the latest transfer/posting order issued: Office of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 05:56 AM

    15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

    At least 15 people killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan's Harnai, reports AFP quoting officials. The earthquake, measuring 6.0 on Richter scale, occurred at 3:30am today.

