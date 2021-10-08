Breaking news: Brazil in talks with Pfizer to buy 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 07:00 AM
IAF announces recipients for Chief of Air Staff citation
This Air Force Day, Chief of Air Staff Unit Citation will be awarded to three units, including the 47 Squadron for operations along Pakistan border, post-Feb 26, 2019, Balakot Air Strikes and in Ladakh sector opposite China since April-May last year for extensive high altitude ops: IAF
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 06:37 AM
Brazil likely to buy 150 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines
Brazil's health ministry has said it is in talks with Pfizer to purchase 100 million doses of the latter's Covid-19 vaccines, with a possibility of acquiring an additional 50 million doses.