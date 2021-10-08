Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: Brazil in talks with Pfizer to buy 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
Breaking news: Brazil in talks with Pfizer to buy 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

Breaking News Updates October 08, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 07:00 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

  • Fri, 08 Oct 2021 07:00 AM

    IAF announces recipients for Chief of Air Staff citation

    This Air Force Day, Chief of Air Staff Unit Citation will be awarded to three units, including the 47 Squadron for operations along Pakistan border, post-Feb 26, 2019, Balakot Air Strikes and in Ladakh sector opposite China since April-May last year for extensive high altitude ops: IAF

  • Fri, 08 Oct 2021 06:37 AM

    Brazil likely to buy 150 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

    Brazil's health ministry has said it is in talks with Pfizer to purchase 100 million doses of the latter's Covid-19 vaccines, with a possibility of acquiring an additional 50 million doses.

