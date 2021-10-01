Breaking news Live: North Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 01 Oct 2021 06:22 AM
North Korea claims it tested new anti-aircraft missile
North Korea said on Friday it test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks, even as it pushes to reopen dormant communication channels with South Korea in a small reconciliation step.
-
Fri, 01 Oct 2021 06:05 AM
BBMP bans animal slaughter on Gandhi Jayanti
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) orders a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
-
Fri, 01 Oct 2021 05:37 AM
Unidentified terrorist killed in J&K's Shopian
Unidentified terrorist killed in operation in J&K's Shopian. Operation in progress: Jammu and Kashmir Police