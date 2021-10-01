Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news Live: North Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking news Live: North Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile

Breaking News Updates October 1, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 06:23 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 01 Oct 2021 06:22 AM

    North Korea claims it tested new anti-aircraft missile

    North Korea said on Friday it test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks, even as it pushes to reopen dormant communication channels with South Korea in a small reconciliation step.

  • Fri, 01 Oct 2021 06:05 AM

    BBMP bans animal slaughter on Gandhi Jayanti

    Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) orders a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

  • Fri, 01 Oct 2021 05:37 AM

    Unidentified terrorist killed in J&K's Shopian

    Unidentified terrorist killed in operation in J&K's Shopian. Operation in progress: Jammu and Kashmir Police

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news air india news vehicle thief with pan-india network
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.