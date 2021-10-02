Breaking news: California to impose US' 1st vaccine mandate for school students
Sat, 02 Oct 2021 06:31 AM
PM Modi to launch Jal Jeevan Mission app, Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday virtually interact with gram panchayats and village water and sanitation committees (VWSC) on the Jal Jeevan Mission, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Read more
Sat, 02 Oct 2021 06:06 AM
California to impose US' first vaccine mandate for school students
California will become the first state in the United States to impose the first Covid-19 vaccine mandate for school students, news agency AP reported on Friday. Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday that the vaccine mandate won't take effect for all children until the government has finished fully vetting the vaccine for two age groups — 12 to 15 and 5 to 11.