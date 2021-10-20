Breaking news: Trouble for Trump aide Steve Bannon over US Capitol attack

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Oct 20, 2021 06:20 AM IST
North Korea carries out another missile test
North Korea tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile, reports Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Oct 20, 2021 05:52 AM IST
US Capitol attack: Trouble for Trump aide Steve Bannon
The US House of Representatives committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack “unanimously approves” report recommending contempt-of-Congress charges against former President Donald Trump's aide Steve Bannon.
The Kushinagar airport has been built at an estimated cost of ₹260 crore; it will serve the nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is being looked at as an important step in boosting investment and employment opportunities in the region.
Oct 20, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhidhamma Day is when Lord Buddha came back to earth from heaven. PM Modi will take part in celebration on the occasion in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, where he will also inaugurate an international airport.