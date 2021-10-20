Home / India News / Breaking news: Trouble for Trump aide Steve Bannon over US Capitol attack
Breaking news: Trouble for Trump aide Steve Bannon over US Capitol attack

Breaking News Updates October 20, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 06:20 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 20, 2021 06:20 AM IST

    North Korea carries out another missile test

    North Korea tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile, reports Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

  • Oct 20, 2021 05:52 AM IST

    US Capitol attack: Trouble for Trump aide Steve Bannon

    The US House of Representatives committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack “unanimously approves” report recommending contempt-of-Congress charges against former President Donald Trump's aide Steve Bannon.

Breaking news: Trouble for Trump aide Steve Bannon over US Capitol attack

Published on Oct 20, 2021 05:53 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Bangladesh violence: VHP to hold nationwide protests today

During its agitation, which includes a demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, the outfit will burn effigy of ‘jihadist terrorism.’
Published on Oct 20, 2021 05:42 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
Boost for Buddhist pilgrimage: PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar airport today

The Kushinagar airport has been built at an estimated cost of 260 crore; it will serve the nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is being looked at as an important step in boosting investment and employment opportunities in the region.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhidhamma Day: Here's why it holds significance for Buddhists

Abhidhamma Day is when Lord Buddha came back to earth from heaven. PM Modi will take part in celebration on the occasion in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, where he will also inaugurate an international airport.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 05:22 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
